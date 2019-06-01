Rise Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Rise has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,989.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00094268 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006969 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 137,590,904 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

