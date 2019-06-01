Rhumbline Advisers Sells 37,087 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 70,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $8,856,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 154,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NYSE:GPK opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

