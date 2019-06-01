Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.64. 2,070,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,279. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/reynders-mcveigh-capital-management-llc-sells-653-shares-of-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.