Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $24.19 million 2.74 -$21.30 million ($1.18) -3.09 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $6.92 million 1.47 $5.85 million N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies 4.06% 2.22% 1.71% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 52.94% 50.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Genetic Technologies and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 163.01%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

