Restore PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 4 (RST)

Restore PLC (LON:RST) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Restore stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Friday. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $477.17 million and a PE ratio of 30.80.

In other Restore news, insider Sharon Baylay acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,057.50 ($6,608.52). Also, insider Charles Skinner acquired 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £50,069.96 ($65,425.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RST shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

