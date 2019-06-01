Relex (RLX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Relex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Relex has a market cap of $492,720.00 and approximately $8,622.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Relex has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00384576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.54 or 0.02208170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001548 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00164422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004169 BTC.

About Relex

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,973,937 tokens. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

