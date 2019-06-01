Reitmans (RET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.04

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 5906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

The company has a market cap of $195.69 million and a P/E ratio of 28.97.

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$226.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Reitmans Limited will post 0.170000007015873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

