Re/Max (RMAX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get Re/Max alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMAX. TheStreet raised Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Re/Max stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 70.42% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Re/Max will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Re/Max news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $42,875.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the first quarter worth about $30,046,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the first quarter worth about $15,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,526,000 after buying an additional 198,539 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,207,000 after buying an additional 145,953 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Re/Max (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.