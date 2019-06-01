Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report sales of $196.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.50 million and the highest is $199.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $774.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $790.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $809.12 million, with estimates ranging from $789.00 million to $844.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.74 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,680. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

