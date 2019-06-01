Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 48,876 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 72,906.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,508.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $81,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $7.01 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $451.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.99% and a negative net margin of 1,219.36%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBP. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

