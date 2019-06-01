Raymond James & Associates Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 190.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $38,358,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,169,000.

NASDAQ ELAN opened at $31.28 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.40 million. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

