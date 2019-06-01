Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NTR opened at $48.74 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,810,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

