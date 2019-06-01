Ralph Lauren (RL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.47.

RL stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at $917,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,703,760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 184.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

