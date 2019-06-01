Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,242 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,754,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $115,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,002 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,708,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $337,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,519,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,260. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $95.91 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $152.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $106.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

