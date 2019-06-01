Qualstar Co. (QBAK) CEO Buys $55,949.92 in Stock

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) CEO Steven N. Bronson purchased 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $55,949.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,532.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QBAK stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Qualstar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Qualstar had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualstar stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Qualstar worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

