Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for FireEye Inc (FEYE) Lowered by Analyst

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of FireEye in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

FireEye stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.91. FireEye has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.22 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,606 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

