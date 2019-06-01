Pura Hits One Day Volume of $1,102.00 (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Pura has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Pura has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1,102.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pura coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009049 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Profile

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,603,476 coins and its circulating supply is 175,820,982 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pura’s official website is mypura.io

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

