Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prestige Consumer have lagged the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing declining sales for a while now and the trend continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. The top line was hit by the sale of Household Cleaning unit and currency woes. Also, fiscal 2019 sales were in general hurt by a tough retail environment, stemming from consolidations and pressure of destocking. These troubles are likely to persist and hit organic sales in fiscal 2020, wherein the company expects increased A&P and G&A spending during the first half. Nonetheless, Prestige Consumer has a strong free cash flow record, which is helping it reduce debt and facilitate buybacks. Additionally, the company’s business transformation efforts and focus on buyouts are noteworthy. To this end, focus on areas like healthcare bodes well.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.77.

NYSE:PBH opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.22 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

