Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford bought 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$37,114.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,240 shares in the company, valued at C$361,425.91.

TSE PD opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. Precision Drilling Corp has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Precision Drilling Corp (PD) Director Buys C$37,114.64 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/precision-drilling-corp-pd-director-buys-c37114-64-in-stock.html.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.