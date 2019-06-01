PLx Pharma (PLXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PLXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PLx Pharma has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. PLx Pharma had a positive return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 1,507.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Valentino purchased 44,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $248,662.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 34.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 80,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 80,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 397,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

