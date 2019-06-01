Pluton Price Up 2.1% This Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Pluton has a total market cap of $942,823.00 and $975.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00012981 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00388493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.02255591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00162339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton’s launch date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

