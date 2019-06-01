Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Insider Sells $39,877.32 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $39,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 141,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.62. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

