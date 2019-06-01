Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) had its price objective cut by analysts at Imperial Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

PES stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.99.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 60.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

