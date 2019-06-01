Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,793 shares in the company, valued at $76,514,028.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 354,711 shares of company stock worth $25,087,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/pinnacle-associates-ltd-reduces-position-in-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.