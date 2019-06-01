Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.
Shares of CL stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.
