Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $34,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,875 shares of company stock valued at $504,666 in the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

