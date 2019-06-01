Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.42 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $253,255.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $529,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Guggenheim cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

