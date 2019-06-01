Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Hilton Food Group (HFG)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

HFG opened at GBX 950 ($12.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $775.21 million and a PE ratio of 24.05. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 880 ($11.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $5.60. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 65,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total transaction of £668,078.08 ($872,962.34). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 50,296 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £497,930.40 ($650,634.26).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

