PCM (PCMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PCM Inc. is a technology solutions provider to businesses, government and educational institutions and individual consumers. The Company’s operating segments consists of Commercial, Public Sector and MacMall. It offers technology products and solutions as well as consumer electronics equipment and other consumer products. PCM Inc., formerly known as PC Mall, Inc., is headquartered in El Segundo, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PCMI. BidaskClub upgraded PCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PCM from $24.20 to $29.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded PCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of PCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PCMI opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. PCM has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $39.69.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $533.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.20 million. PCM had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that PCM will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PCM during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PCM during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in PCM during the first quarter worth $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in PCM during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PCM in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

