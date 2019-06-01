PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $100.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market cap of $20,184.00 and $100.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000291 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

