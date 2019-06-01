Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc (COTY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 58.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,121,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154,562 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $35,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,881,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,265,000 after buying an additional 9,045,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,720,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,208,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,651,000 after buying an additional 4,636,912 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Coty by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,410,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after buying an additional 2,946,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coty by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,578,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after buying an additional 2,759,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY opened at $12.34 on Friday. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coty to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coty to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, insider Luc Volatier purchased 434,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,993.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 434,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Harf purchased 309,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,032,254.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 156,808,896 shares of company stock worth $1,827,304,250. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc (COTY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-boosts-holdings-in-coty-inc-coty.html.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.