Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) CFO Robert L. Tabb Acquires 5,785 Shares

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) CFO Robert L. Tabb bought 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $11,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,604.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 232,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,692. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,838,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 1,253,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,817,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 112,379 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 161,240 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 37,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 112,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/orion-group-holdings-inc-orn-cfo-robert-l-tabb-acquires-5785-shares.html.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.