Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 673.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $792.17 million and a PE ratio of 15.16. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.44%. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/origin-bancorp-inc-obnk-holdings-boosted-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.