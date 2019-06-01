Organovo (ONVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 1,459.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Organovo by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Organovo by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Organovo by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 47,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Organovo by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

