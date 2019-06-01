Organovo (ONVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.97.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
