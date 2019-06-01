Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plexus were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plexus by 1,548.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $789.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 234,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,439. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $270,334.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,440.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,493 shares of company stock worth $5,895,704. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

