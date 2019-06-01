Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $57.69 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $57.69 million and $2.33 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00383398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.02223020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00164308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,635,091,511 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

