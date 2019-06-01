Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.48.

