Open Text Corp (OTEX) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 56.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $29,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 18.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Open Text to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.72 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

