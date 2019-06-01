ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Position Increased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,830.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,069 shares of company stock valued at $864,410 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,511. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

