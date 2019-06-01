OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, OKEx and Gate.io. OAX has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $1.14 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OAX has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00382063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.02170597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00160375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004163 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,630,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.