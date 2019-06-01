O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,895,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 801,780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,167,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 266,093 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 808,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 93,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Capital cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Haer sold 19,675 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $320,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $675,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 660,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,295. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $478.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-grows-stake-in-renewable-energy-group-inc-regi.html.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.