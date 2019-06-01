NVIDIA (NVDA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Summit Redstone lowered NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.