Nuvista Energy Ltd (NUVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVSF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $2.13 on Friday. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

