Nutanix (NTNX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.91. 107,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,410,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $500,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $284,932.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,049 shares of company stock worth $1,385,135. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,774,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,298,000 after acquiring an additional 387,316 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

