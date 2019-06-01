Nutanix (NTNX) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $25.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nutanix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. OTR Global assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.58.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.07 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 121.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $284,932.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $500,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,135 in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 146,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

