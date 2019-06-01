NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Position in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,058,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,128. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

