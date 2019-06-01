Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 913,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,938,000 after purchasing an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,347,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,825,000 after purchasing an additional 165,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 170,231 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $140,293.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 309,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,483.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,936 shares of company stock worth $880,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUAN. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/nuance-communications-inc-nuan-stake-decreased-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.