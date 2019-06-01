Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 25,142 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth $166,890,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $65,541,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,635,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,401,577,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,103,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXO opened at $98.01 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.32.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,484,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray sold 4,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,394,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $8,070,700. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

