Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 119.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $174.61 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $209.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $223.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Lam Research news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $1,244,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $6,496,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

