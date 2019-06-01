Niobio Cash Market Cap Reaches $194,288.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $194,288.00 and approximately $261.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 90.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 126,744,691 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.