NIO (NIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of NIO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.70 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

NIO opened at $3.05 on Friday. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIO will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,787,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530,655 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,017,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,995,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIO (NIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.